The Bern-Mittelland Regional Court sentenced a 38-year-old man to 20 years' imprisonment for the murder of his wife.

A 38-year-old man killed his wife in December 2022. Now he's behind bars.

A 38-year-old man killed his wife in December 2022.

Now he has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A 38-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment in Bern on Friday for the murder of his wife. The accused denied the crime in court.

The woman was mentally distressed and had taken her own life, said the defendant's lawyer. His client should be acquitted of all charges.

The public prosecutor, on the other hand, considered it proven that the accused had administered a sedative to his wife in December 2022 in their shared apartment in Kehrsatz BE and then strangled her in her sleep. The defendant must be sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment for murder, it was claimed.

For the Bern-Mittelland Regional Court, the evidence in favor of the man's culpability was strong enough. It even went beyond the prosecution's demand and sentenced the defendant to 20 years' imprisonment. The verdict can be appealed.

