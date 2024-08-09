  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Kehrsatz BE murder trial Man murders wife - 20 years in prison

SDA

9.8.2024 - 14:51

The Bern-Mittelland Regional Court sentenced a 38-year-old man to 20 years' imprisonment for the murder of his wife. (archive picture)
The Bern-Mittelland Regional Court sentenced a 38-year-old man to 20 years' imprisonment for the murder of his wife. (archive picture)
Keystone

A 38-year-old man killed his wife in December 2022. Now he's behind bars.

9.8.2024 - 14:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 38-year-old man killed his wife in December 2022.
  • Now he has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Show more

A 38-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment in Bern on Friday for the murder of his wife. The accused denied the crime in court.

The woman was mentally distressed and had taken her own life, said the defendant's lawyer. His client should be acquitted of all charges.

The public prosecutor, on the other hand, considered it proven that the accused had administered a sedative to his wife in December 2022 in their shared apartment in Kehrsatz BE and then strangled her in her sleep. The defendant must be sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment for murder, it was claimed.

For the Bern-Mittelland Regional Court, the evidence in favor of the man's culpability was strong enough. It even went beyond the prosecution's demand and sentenced the defendant to 20 years' imprisonment. The verdict can be appealed.

SDA

More from the department

Trial. Acquittal for incompetent gunman of Lampenberg BL

TrialAcquittal for incompetent gunman of Lampenberg BL

Latest news. Strike on Italy's beaches against EU directive

Latest newsStrike on Italy's beaches against EU directive

Natural soaps. Breitling boss Georges Kern joins soap company Soeder

Natural soapsBreitling boss Georges Kern joins soap company Soeder