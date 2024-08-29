There is confusion in the goat pen in Antalya. The herd no longer recognizes a member because she is wearing a bag over her head and flees in panic.

Adrian Kammer

A goat has allowed itself a joke. In Antalya, Turkey, an animal suddenly wears a paper bag over its head and frightens its fellow animals under its mask. The herd is completely confused and prefers to flee from the strange creature.