  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

To make you smile Masked goat terrifies fellow goats

Adrian Kammer

29.8.2024

There is confusion in the goat pen in Antalya. The herd no longer recognizes a member because she is wearing a bag over her head and flees in panic.

29.08.2024, 12:28

29.08.2024, 12:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A herd of goats is startled in Antalya, Turkey.
  • One animal is wearing a paper bag on its head and its fellow animals no longer recognize it.
  • The surveillance camera footage shows the others panicking and fleeing.
Show more

A goat has allowed itself a joke. In Antalya, Turkey, an animal suddenly wears a paper bag over its head and frightens its fellow animals under its mask. The herd is completely confused and prefers to flee from the strange creature.

More animal videos

Predator alarm. This is how quickly a leopard grabs a goat

Predator alarmThis is how quickly a leopard grabs a goat

Unexpected bathers. Here are two wild boars swimming in the pool

Unexpected bathersHere are two wild boars swimming in the pool