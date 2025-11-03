A section of the medieval Torre dei Conti in the center of Rome has collapsed, burying a worker underneath. After his dramatic rescue, the man succumbed to his injuries.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A section of the medieval Torre dei Conti in Rome has collapsed.

Firefighters were able to rescue a worker from the rubble of the tower, but the man succumbed shortly afterwards to the serious injuries he had sustained in the accident.

According to the fire department, three other workers were rescued unharmed.

The 13th century tower is located near the Colosseum and was already closed due to renovation work. Show more

Firefighters in Rome have rescued a worker from the rubble of a medieval tower - but the joy of the rescue was short-lived. The man died shortly afterwards from the serious injuries he had sustained in the accident. Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences to the man's family and colleagues shortly after midnight. The tower in the heart of the Italian capital had partially collapsed during renovation work on Tuesday.

Footage on local television showed three rescue workers loading the man onto a telescopic turntable ladder, then descending and taking him to hospital on a stretcher. Although his condition was initially unclear at this point, the man was still conscious, as Adriano De Acutis, commander of the Rome fire department, told public broadcaster Rai. "The operation took so long because every time a body part was freed, new rubble fell over it," said the prefect of Rome, Lamberto Giannini.

The worker had become trapped in the Torre dei Conti around midday; one member of the rescue team was seriously injured. According to the fire department, three other workers were rescued unharmed.

Rescuers faced a difficult task

The rescuers faced a difficult task as they had initially tried to reach the trapped worker via a window on the second floor in front of hundreds of onlookers. But another part of the building collapsed. After another attempt with two ladders was aborted, a drone was used instead. As darkness fell, firefighters used a crane and huge hoses to suck the debris out of the second-floor window. They continued the work late into the night.

The Torre dei Conti was built at the beginning of the 13th century by Pope Innocent III as a residence for his family. The tower was damaged by an earthquake in 1349, collapsed in the 17th century and was rebuilt. It is located near the excavation sites of the Imperial Forums and the Colosseum, which are popular with tourists, and is currently being renovated.

Loud bang and large cloud of dust

Eyewitnesses reported a loud bang followed by a cloud of dust in the narrow streets around the area. Immediately after the collapse, the fire department and police closed the entire area to pedestrians and cars to allow the emergency services to carry out safety work.

While the fire department was still working, another part of the tower collapsed, releasing a cloud of dust. The firefighters on a turntable ladder were able to descend in time and get to safety, it was reported.

The Torre dei Conti was built in the 13th century. Image: Keystone

Historic tower built in the 13th century

The Torre dei Conti was built in the 13th century during the pontificate of Pope Innocent III. The tower, which is 29 meters high today, was once around 50 to 60 meters high. However, the upper floors were damaged by a series of earthquakes in the 14th and 17th centuries and were later demolished. The building has been uninhabitable and abandoned for some time now.