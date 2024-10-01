Another decision: Migros is likely to gradually close the Bestsmile stores, which it only took over in full in 2022. (archive picture) Keystone

Migros will close the Bestsmile dental practices. A consultation process has been initiated for the employees affected by this.

Migros is to close the Bestsmile dental practices.

The restructuring has failed.

A consultation procedure has been opened for the employees affected by this. Show more

Migros is giving up its orthodontics subsidiary Bestsmile. Restructuring has not been successful. There are also likely to be job cuts.

Bestsmile initiated a business analysis at the beginning of 2024 and carried out a restructuring as a result. "Nevertheless, the results of recent months have fallen short of the targets set", Migros stated in a press release on Tuesday.

As a result, the branches of the company, which Migros only acquired in full in 2022, are now "likely to be closed gradually", according to the statement. Bestsmile customers will be able to continue their treatment at the Migros subsidiary Zahnarztzentrum.ch in future.

"Regrettably, it will probably not be possible to avoid job losses", the statement continues. A consultation process has been initiated for the employees affected by this. A decision on the detailed measures will be made once the process has been completed.

Bestsmile was founded in 2018 and specializes in correcting teeth with transparent braces, known as aligners. Migros took over the startup's 36 practices in 2022. In February, it was then announced that Migros was closing nine of them, which already led to 40 job cuts at the time. According to a media report from the beginning of the year, Migros had been presented with incorrect figures when taking over Bestsmile.

SDA