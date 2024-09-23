Her five-month-old son Ezra sleeps in the bathroom when staying overnight in hotels. A young woman explains this on TikTok. There is wild discussion in the comments: Some criticize her, while others support her.

Chloe's child doesn't sleep well when traveling - that's why her five-month-old son Ezra sleeps in the shower.

Chloe explains that her son doesn't sleep well when he sees or smells his parents.

Chloe explains that her son doesn't sleep well when he sees or smells his parents.

"When we are traveling, our baby sleeps in the shower." With this TikTok video, Chloe, the mother of five-year-old Ezra, has triggered a wave of comments.

Chloe explains that her son doesn't sleep well when he sees or smells his parents. As a solution, she puts her son in the bath or shower - a travel tip she shares with other families.

But what works great for Chloe and her partner is incomprehensible to many. The comments pile up under the video: "This is terrible. The bathroom is full of cleaning products and mold. You should reconsider for the sake of your baby's health" or: "I'm sorry, but who on earth puts a baby in the shower to sleep? With moisture and mold and usually a toilet?"

Chloe tells US magazine "People" that she doesn't mind the negative comments. Everyone has their own parenting style. For her, it is the right solution and parents should do what they think is right.

But it's not just negative comments that can be found under the video. The young woman also receives encouragement: "I was just in Las Vegas and we did exactly the same thing. It was great," writes one user. "Makes sense to me - especially in a hotel where the baby might have to go to bed earlier than everyone else."

