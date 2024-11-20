Except for one detail, the Airmax 1000 comes entirely from a 3D printer. Nike

Nike presented its latest innovation at this year's ComplexCon in Las Vegas: the Air Max 1000. It is the company's first shoe to be manufactured almost entirely using 3D printing.

Martin Abgottspon

At ComplexCon in Las Vegas, the innovative shoe was pre-ordered by around 1,000 people.

A wider release or price for the shoe has not yet been announced.

Nike is building on previous 3D printing innovations with the Air Max 1000, while Adidas and other manufacturers are also developing shoes made entirely from 3D printed materials. Show more

The Air Max 1000 builds on the iconic design of the Air Max 1, which debuted in 1987 as the first Nike shoe with visible air cushioning in the heel. This characteristic air bubble remains in the new model, but is now the only component that does not come from a 3D printer. The rest of the shoe is made from a single, flexible material with different densities and textures.

The sole of the Air Max 1000 combines firm grip and support, while the upper part of the shoe remains flexible, making it easy to put on and take off without laces. "What excites me most about the Air Max 1000 is the new solutions we can achieve thanks to advanced manufacturing technologies," says John Hoke, Nike's Chief Innovation Officer.

A milestone in shoe manufacturing

3D printing opens up completely new possibilities in the design and production of shoes. Nike emphasizes that the unique, contoured design of the Air Max 1000 would not have been possible using conventional manufacturing methods. This underlines the company's claim to innovation and sets a clear signal for the future of the shoe industry.

The model was initially presented in an eye-catching red, but over the course of ComplexCon, influencers unveiled other color variants such as orange, white, blue and black with green air cushioning. Although a few pairs were distributed on site, availability was very limited. Only 1,000 trade fair visitors had the opportunity to pre-order the shoe.

No information on price and availability yet

A wider release of the Air Max 1000 remains uncertain. Nike has not yet announced a general sales launch date or a recommended price. However, a look at the prices of 3D-printed shoes on the Zellerfeld website suggests a cost of at least 159 dollars - the upper limit could be around 400 dollars.

The launch of the Air Max 1000 is not Nike's first foray into 3D printing. Back in 2017, the company launched the VaporFly Elite Flyprint, which offered a 3D-printed, lightweight and breathable textile upper. Competitors such as Adidas are also driving development forward. In October, the German sporting goods manufacturer presented the Climacool24, a model made entirely from 3D-printed materials.