King Harald fell ill while on vacation in Tenerife. Archivbild: dpa

King Harald did not have a quiet start to the year. There were his daughter-in-law's links to Jeffrey Epstein, the trial against her son, and now Harald had to go to hospital.

Norway's King Harald is in hospital in Tenerife.

"He is being treated for an infection and dehydration, his condition is reportedly good," the royal family announced on Tuesday evening.

It is not the first time that King Harald has been hospitalized while on vacation. Show more

The Norwegian King Harald V has been hospitalized during his vacation in Tenerife. This was announced by the Norwegian court. He is being treated there for an infection and dehydration. According to the statement, he is doing well under the circumstances. The royal physician will shortly be traveling to the Canary Island to support the health staff there.

The Norwegian monarch celebrated his 89th birthday a few days ago. Together with Queen Sonja (88), he traveled privately to Tenerife to spend his winter vacation there. This is not the first time that King Harald has been hospitalized while on vacation. In 2024, he had to go to a clinic in Malaysia where he was fitted with a temporary pacemaker.

King Harald is the oldest currently reigning monarch in Europe. This year has started turbulently for him. In addition to the ongoing court case against his step-grandson Marius Borg Høiby (29), the links between his mother, Harald's daughter-in-law Crown Princess Mette-Marit (52), and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have caused a stir in the Norwegian royal family. The US multimillionaire Epstein, who died in prison in 2019, had run an abuse ring for years with an unknown number of victims, some of whom were minors.