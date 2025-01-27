10.46 pm

The shock over allegedly drastically cheaper AI from China has caused the chip company Nvidia to suffer a record loss in value on the stock market. The stock market value fell by around 600 billion dollars on Monday after the shares closed trading down by around 17 percent.

Nvidia was still worth 2.9 trillion dollars, but lost the title of the most valuable US company to Apple.

In recent months, the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) had driven Nvidia's share price ever higher. The company's chip systems play a key role in the training of AI models in particular, but also in their operation. To date, this has required huge amounts of computer power - and investors assumed that further expansion would bring Nvidia even more business.

However, the Chinese start-up DeepSeek recently claimed to have trained its AI model with much less computing power and costs. The claim alone triggered concerns on the stock market that expectations for future growth at Nvidia are too high.