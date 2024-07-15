Passenger numbers at Zurich Airport were high at the start of the vacation season in the canton of Zurich. However, according to the airport, waiting times were shorter, especially at security checks. Keystone

Over 100,000 passengers per day used Zurich Airport during the first vacation weekend in the canton of Zurich. According to the airport, waiting times at security checks have decreased.

Last year, the long queues at the security checkpoint were still an ongoing issue due to staff shortages. Now these are back to the "usual quality level", as a spokeswoman for Zurich Airport said on Monday at the request of Keystone-SDA.

The airport is also expecting large numbers of passengers over the remaining summer holiday weekends. Whether a record was broken with the more than 200,000 at the weekend remains to be seen. Zurich Airport will not publish the exact figures for July until mid-August. The previous daily record from July 2019 was 115,000 passengers.

According to the media spokesperson, there were no major incidents at the weekend. As the flying weather was ideal, there were also no major delays.

