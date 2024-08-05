Protected from pigeons with birds of prey: The excavations of Pompeii. (archive picture) Keystone

The managers of the archaeological park of Pompeii use winged guards against pesky pigeons. Aria the falcon and Gianna the buzzard have the task of protecting the excavations of Pompeii from the birds.

The corrosive and acidic droppings of these animals pose a serious threat to the frescoes and sensitive archaeological finds.

It was therefore recently decided to tackle the problem in an ecological and sustainable way - by using two trained birds of prey. Their presence alone is enough to deter bird colonies from nesting and resting in archaeological areas.

Less chemicals and noisy equipment

Gianna and Aria circle in the sky over Pompeii and scare the pigeons. The result is more than satisfactory, emphasized the managers of the archaeological park. The presence of pigeons has decreased significantly. In addition, the use of these predators has made it possible to avoid the use of chemicals or noisy equipment, which has a positive effect on the environment.

The ancient city of Pompeii was located at the foot of the Vesuvius volcano. During eruptions in 79 AD, ash, mud and lava buried the settlements and partially preserved the city. Pompeii was rediscovered in the 18th century. The excavation site, which continues to unearth sensational finds, is one of the most popular sights in Italy and one of the country's most important tourist attractions.

