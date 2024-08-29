A birthday cake causes a little trouble in Italy. Bild: imago

The birthday cake brought along costs 42 francs, cutting and serving at the table then 54 francs. Guests at a birthday party in Italy were a little annoyed.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you A restaurant in Italy charges guests 54 francs for cutting and serving a cake they have brought with them.

For the owner, this is a normal procedure and the charge is a rule of his business.

This is causing a lot of criticism online. Show more

Hopefully the birthday cake at least tasted good. Because eating it was an expensive pleasure and caused great indignation among the guests of a restaurant in Arezzo, Italy. The cake they brought with them only cost 45 euros (approx. 42 francs), the family had even asked in advance if they could bring their own cake from the bakery, and they said yes.

Dinner was then a success for the celebrating family, including dessert, which was served to everyone. After the meal, the total bill is 659 euros (approx. 618 francs), which also includes a charge for the cake service. And this is an expensive surprise: the restaurant charges 58 euros (more than 54 francs) for cutting and serving the cake at the table, i.e. 4.50 euros (4.20 francs) per person.

The family's daughter is annoyed about this and reports the situation in a post in a Facebook group, including a photo of the bill. This caused a flood of comments, most of them critical of the restaurant.

Different reaction expected

For the owner, however, this was a normal procedure, this charge is a rule of his business, as he explains to the "Corriere Fiorentino". "My restaurant has to cover the cost of the waiter who serves at the table, the dishwasher and other related services. Somehow we have to recoup them."

But then he admits that his staff should have reacted differently in the situation. "Better 50 euros less and people go home happy than this misunderstanding where we all get hurt."