You won't find the usual apps on the cell phone developed by Ruag.

A smartphone that is more secure than any other? With the "Guardian", the Swiss technology group Ruag is developing a bug-proof device for the authorities and the army - including a planned satellite connection.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The special "Guardian" smartphone is a secure communication device for government institutions.

Ruag has extensively revised the smartphone's operating system to ensure maximum data security. Third-party apps such as Google have been removed.

A network of up to 40 satellites is planned to further develop independent and tap-proof communication. Show more

This week, the Swiss technology group Ruag unveiled an ambitious project: The "Guardian" smartphone, specially developed for use by state institutions such as the army and blue light organizations.

The aim is to create a tap-proof communication platform that works via both 5G and a future satellite network. Ruag is cooperating with the Geneva-based security company Wisekey for the satellite connection, as reported by various media such as the Walliser Bote and Watson.

A Samsung model serves as the basis for the army cell phone.

Own app store and Threema for communication

The Guardian is based on a standard Samsung smartphone, but the operating system has been fundamentally revised to meet the highest security requirements. As Ruag spokeswoman Kirsten Hammerich explained, "elements that cannot be verified, that do not involve productivity requirements or send data to third parties [...] have been removed from the operating system". These comprehensive adjustments are intended to ensure that the smartphone remains fully controllable and meets the army's "confidential" classification.

Instead of common apps from third-party providers such as Google, Ruag relies on specially managed alternatives. The device has its own app store and uses the Swiss messenger service Threema for encrypted communication. The Scion technology developed by ETH Zurich, which is already used in companies such as the Secure Swiss Finance Network (SSFN), is used for secure data transmission.

The path into space

The Guardian smartphone is currently still in the pilot phase. The plans to integrate a satellite system to enable independent communication are particularly ambitious. Together with the Swiss Armed Forces, Ruag is planning a network of up to 40 satellites that could be installed in orbit in the future.

Although the Guardian is not officially part of the Swiss Armed Forces' new communication system, which is due to come into force in 2030, Ruag has already received approval for this major project. Regardless of this, the smartphone could play a key role in secure communication between authorities and organizations in the future.