Ryanair is demanding 15,000 euros in compensation because a passenger provoked a flight detour due to his behavior on board. Thomas Banneyer/dpa

After an incident with a rowdy passenger, Ryanair is taking action and demanding compensation. The airline wants to set an example against disruptive behavior.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ryanair is demanding 15,000 euros (around 14,000 Swiss francs) in compensation from a passenger who caused a flight detour to Porto on 9 April 2025 due to disruptive behavior.

The detour led to a 14-hour delay and additional costs for the airline, which has a zero-tolerance policy towards such disruptions.

Ryanair hopes the lawsuit will prevent disruptive behavior on board in the future and ensure the protection of passengers and crew. Show more

Ryanair has taken legal action against a passenger who behaved "inappropriately" on a flight from Dublin to Lanzarote , reports "stern.de".

The airline is demanding 15,000 euros (around 14,000 francs) in compensation after the incident made it necessary to divert the flight to Porto.

The mishap occurred on April 9, 2024, when the passenger's behavior attracted attention. Although Ryanair did not disclose the exact details, several media outlets reported that there had been considerable verbal abuse.

The crew was forced to divert the flight with 160 passengers on board to Porto in order to hand the man over to the authorities. This measure led to a delay of around 14 hours.

Ryanair emphasized that it was unacceptable for other passengers to lose part of their vacation due to the behavior of one individual. The airline has a strict zero-tolerance policy towards disruption and has therefore filed a civil claim to recover the cost of the detour and extra nights' accommodation. Ryanair reserves the right to do the same in similar cases.

Zero-tolerance policy for rowdy passengers

The airline hopes that this legal action will help to prevent future disruptive behavior on board so that passengers and crew can travel in a comfortable and respectful environment. The start of the process is not yet known.

Incidents on board airplanes are not uncommon. A few years ago, a couple on a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Ibiza caused a stir when they simulated intimate acts on a full plane. Not all passengers found this amusing.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.