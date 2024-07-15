The slab has now been identified as part of the Crusader high altar that was thought to have been lost and consecrated in 1149. Keystone

During construction work in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, a stone slab believed to be covered in graffiti turned out to be a medieval altar. According to historical sources, the altar was consecrated on July 15, 1149.

Amit Re'em from the Israel Antiquities Authority and Ilya Berkovich from the Academy of Sciences (ÖAW) in Vienna identified the slab as part of the Crusader high altar that was believed to have been lost and consecrated in 1149, according to a statement on Monday.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre or "Church of the Holy Sepulchre" is considered one of the greatest shrines in Christendom. "The fact that something so important could lie around unrecognized for so long in this place of all places was completely unexpected for everyone involved," says the ÖAW historian.

A good two thirds of the slab has been preserved. "With an original width of more than 3.5 meters, we have discovered the largest medieval altar currently known," said Berkovich.

