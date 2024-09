Caterina Valente had lived in Lugano, Switzerland, for many years. (archive picture) Picture: dpa

The famous singer Caterina Valente ("All Paris dreams of love") from the 1950s and 1960s has died. She died peacefully at the age of 93 in her home in Lugano, Switzerland, her press spokesman Günther Huber told the German Press Agency.

