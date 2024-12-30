The small Mörlialp ski resort in the canton of Obwalden offers 12 kilometers of pistes Skilifte Mörlialp

The small ski resort of Mörlialp in the canton of Obwalden is biting the teeth out of a much larger company. The operators are worried about losing customers and revenue - because of an error in Google Maps.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to an error in the Google Maps navigation service, the operators of the small Mörlialp ski resort are worried about losing customers and revenue.

The access road to Mörlialp is shown as closed on Google Maps, even though it is not.

All attempts to report the error to Google have so far been unsuccessful. Show more

If you've ever wondered how the online navigation service Google Maps can provide such precise traffic data, here's part of the answer: a lot of drivers use it.

This can sometimes be a disadvantage - for example, if you want to be found as a company. As "Blick" reports, the operators of the Mörlialp ski resort in the canton of Obwalden are worried about losing customers and revenue - because of an error in Google Maps

The map service incorrectly shows the access road to the small ski area above Giswil as closed.

According to Chairman of the Board of Directors Simon Furrer, the error has existed for several years. "I expect that we will suffer losses as a result," says Furrer. He fears that many people will not even make the trip to Mörlialp because of the supposedly closed access road. In winter, of all times, the closure remains permanently active on Google Maps.

Requests to Google unsuccessful

Potential guests are immediately made aware of the error on the ski resort's website. There it says in a prominent place: "There is an error in the Google route planner regarding the closure of the panorama road. The road from Giswil to Mörlialp is of course open. Only the route from Mörlialp to Sörenberg via Glaubenbielenpass is closed during the winter season."

According to the report, all efforts to draw Google's attention to the error were in vain. Furrer hopes, however, that guests will use other navigation services.