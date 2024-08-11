The main suspect denies that he planned an attack on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna. dpa (Archivfoto)

After the terror alert at the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, it was said that the suspect had confessed. Now the lawyer describes her 19-year-old client as an immature, clueless child.

The main suspect in the case of the alleged plans to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna has recanted his confession and denied all allegations.

He is neither a supporter of the Islamic State (IS) nor did he plan to attack the fans, the 19-year-old's lawyer said.

She says her client just wanted to be "cool".

He had made the explosives according to a tutorial he had found on the internet. He had experimented with it and wanted to try out a bomb in the forest. Show more

In the case of the alleged plans to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, the main suspect now denies all allegations.

The 19-year-old is neither a supporter of the Islamic State (IS), nor did he plan to attack the fans of the US superstar, his lawyer confirmed a report in the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper to the APA news agency.

Suspect wanted to be "cool"

After the young man's arrest, the authorities stated that he had fully confessed and was boasting about his plan. Now his lawyer said that her client just wanted to be "cool".

He had made the explosives according to a tutorial he had come across on the internet. He had experimented with it and wanted to try out a bomb in the forest. At no time did he intend to kill people. Regarding the fact that the 19-year-old had knives and other stabbing weapons, the lawyer said: "He ordered them on Amazon because he liked them." The 19-year-old was not a terrorist, but "like a child. Immature, clueless".

According to previous findings, the suspect had sworn allegiance to IS and recently quit his job, announcing that "he still had big plans". Knives, machetes and explosives were found during his arrest. According to the investigators, the suspect also had a blue light with a siren. He had wanted to approach the fans in the car and cause carnage.

Two other suspects arrested

In addition to the 19-year-old with North Macedonian roots, a 17-year-old friend of his is also in custody. The 17-year-old was employed as a scaffolder at the Ernst Happel Stadium, the venue of the concerts.

In addition, an 18-year-old Iraqi from the main suspect's circle has now been remanded in custody. According to the investigators, he was not involved in the plans. However, he had also sworn allegiance to IS.

In view of the terrorist threat that had become known in advance, the three performances of the 34-year-old Swift planned for 8 to 10 August had been canceled by the organizer.

