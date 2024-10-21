  1. Residential Customers
Inventions Switzerland with second most academic patents per capita in Europe

SDA

22.10.2024 - 00:01

The ETH in Zurich has registered the most academic patents in Switzerland.
Keystone

Switzerland has the second highest number of academic patents per person in Europe. ETH Zurich is the leader in the number of start-ups registering patents from research at universities. This was revealed in a report published by the European Patent Office (EPO) on Tuesday.

22.10.2024, 00:01

Switzerland has 772 academic patents per million inhabitants. Only Denmark, with 800 academic patents per million inhabitants, has more, according to the EPO. The leading countries in terms of the number of academic inventions are Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy. Switzerland ranks sixth in Europe and is responsible for 5.7 percent of all academic patents in Europe.

In addition to the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich, which is responsible for 2219 academic patents, 24 other Swiss institutions also generated at least one patent at the EPO between 2000 and 2020. According to the report, ETH is followed by EPFL in Lausanne with 1697 patents and the University of Zurich with 930 patents.

SDA

