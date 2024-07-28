  1. Residential Customers
Near Lugano 22-year-old driver killed in an accident

28.7.2024 - 08:37

A 22-year-old man had a fatal accident in his car near Lugano on Saturday evening. (archive picture)
A 22-year-old man had a fatal accident in his car near Lugano on Saturday evening. (archive picture)
A 22-year-old lost control of his vehicle near Lugano on Saturday evening. The accident ended fatally for the Swiss man.

A 22-year-old man was fatally injured in a car accident near Lugano on Saturday evening.

He drove his vehicle into the oncoming lane on a right-hand bend, ended up on its roof and collided head-on with an oncoming car.

Second person involved was uninjured

The accident occurred shortly before 10.15 p.m. in the municipality of Vezia, as reported by the Ticino cantonal police on Sunday. The Swiss national, a resident of the canton of Graubünden, was traveling from Cureglia on Via Kosciuszko when he lost control of his vehicle.

The cause of the accident was initially unclear, according to the press release. The police began an investigation. The driver of the second car involved in the collision was uninjured.

