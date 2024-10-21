58 people lost their lives in Swiss lakes and rivers last year. Symbolic image: Keystone

58 people drowned in Switzerland in 2023. This figure is well above the long-term average of 47 cases per year.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you 58 people drowned in Switzerland in 2023.

The average is 47 cases.

46 victims were male and 12 female.

Most people drowned in lakes. Show more

58 people drowned in Switzerland in 2023. This figure is well above the long-term average of 47 cases per year, as the Swiss Life Saving Association (SLRG) announced today.

According to the figures, 46 victims were male and 12 female. 53, and therefore a very large proportion of the drowning cases, occurred in open waters, 29 of them in lakes and 24 in rivers. According to the SLRG, four fatal drownings occurred in swimming lanes.

According to the SLRG, a total of seven children under the age of 16 lost their lives by drowning in Switzerland in 2023, the highest number since 2007. Four of the victims were under ten years old. Three of these accidents happened in a lake, two in an outdoor pool, one in a river and one in a full bucket of water in the garden at home.

The fear that, based on the figures from 2022, senior citizens over 65 would be at an increased risk of drowning was not confirmed in 2023. The SLRG explains further in its communiqué. While 26 people of retirement age drowned fatally in 2022, the figure was twelve last year.

In general, it can be said that men - and young men in particular - dominate drowning incidents in Switzerland, according to the SLRG. In 2023, 17 males between the ages of 16 and 32 lost their lives in the water. Only three fatal accidents were recorded among women up to the age of 50.

SDA