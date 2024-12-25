Liselotte Wälti's salon is located on Zurich's Hallwylplatz. Picture: Google Street View

At 81, Liselotte Wälti still works several days a week in her Zurich salon. But in 2027 she will have to look for a new job - she will have to close her store.

Dominik Müller

Despite her age, Liselotte Wälti (81) still works at least three and a half days a week as a hairdresser in her salon in Zurich.

She will have to give up her store by 2027 at the latest due to renovations and rising rental costs.

Wälti would like to continue helping people, possibly by giving haircuts in care homes or at home, despite the loss of her car due to theft. Show more

Liselotte Wälti has over 60 years of professional experience as a hairdresser. At the age of 81, she still works at least three and a half days a week in her salon on Hallwylplatz.

She would like to continue working, she tells the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, but she will have to leave her store by 2027 at the latest: The building in which her salon is located is being renovated. The lease expires.

"I don't want to be alone. It's enough for me to be alone at the weekend," says Wälti, explaining her continued desire to work. Her husband died 21 years ago.

Rent goes beyond the budget

According to the report, the renovated building is no longer intended for commercial use. In addition, the rent is likely to rise and go beyond Wälti's budget. The 81-year-old is already planning to move out in 2026. "I'm taking my time to clear out everything, there are so many things here," she tells the Tages-Anzeiger.

She doesn't yet know what she will do afterwards. "But I want to continue helping people." One possibility is to cut hair in care homes or at customers' homes. However, she can't use her own car for this - it was recently stolen by a drunk.

