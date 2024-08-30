The A13 near Lostallo GR after the storms in June. Archivbild: Keystone

In June, storms damaged the A13 near Lostallo GR. The reconstruction work is now complete.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The storms on June 21 severely damaged the Lostallo-Mesocco GR section of the highway.

After two weeks of full closure, the section has been open to single-lane traffic again since July 5.

The San Bernardino route will now be fully reopened from Tuesday.

The A13 highway between Lostallo and Mesocco GR will be fully reopened to traffic from Tuesday morning. The total costs for the reconstruction of the important north-south transit route amount to around seven million Swiss francs, as announced by the Federal Roads Office.

The section of the San Bernardino route can be used again with two lanes and a maximum speed of 120 kilometers per hour from September 3, the Federal Roads Office (Astra) wrote on Friday. The restoration work has largely been completed.

Following the severe storms in the region on June 21, 2024, the section of freeway was closed for two weeks because a section of road near Lostallo had been washed away by the storms. Thanks to "rapid reconstruction work", one lane in each direction has been available since July 5, according to the statement.

The final road markings will be installed on Monday. To this end, traffic will be gradually diverted to the new half of the road.

Extensive work has been carried out in recent weeks, including the removal of debris, the reinforcement of the river-side highway embankment with a rockfill and the construction of a protective wall along the roadway, Astra reported. In addition, the beds of the Moesa and Orbel streams have been cleared of debris in order to restore the natural course of the river.

According to Astra, further clearing and clean-up work will take place in the coming weeks, but will no longer affect traffic.

