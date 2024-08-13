He has nothing to fear. This wolf lives in the Bruderhau wildlife park in Winterthur. Keystone

The appeal by an opponent of wolf culls before the Federal Administrative Court has failed: according to the judges, she was not entitled to lodge an appeal.

SDA

An opponent of wolf culls has been unsuccessful in her appeal to the Federal Administrative Court. She demanded the revocation of federal decrees from 2023 on wolf regulation. She also applied for access to case files on wolf culls for which complaints are pending, which she was not granted.

In November 2023, the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) approved the shooting of wolves in the cantons of Graubünden, Valais, Vaud, Ticino and St. Gallen. It issued an additional ruling in this matter in December 2023. A private individual, who had previously taken the matter to court, lodged an appeal against the FOEN's orders with the Federal Administrative Court.

Animal rights activist has no right of appeal

The court did not uphold this appeal, as can be seen from a ruling published today. The reason for this is that the opponent of the cull has no justification for an appeal in this case. They would have to be more affected by the orders than the general public and have an interest worthy of protection in order to be able to take legal action. According to the Federal Administrative Court, this is not the case.

The complainant also requested access to the federal files in those cases in which complaints against the cantonal decrees based on the FOEN permit are pending. However, there is no legal basis for this. If proceedings are pending, access to official documents can also be refused on the basis of the Public Access Act.

Judgment A-566/2024 of August 5, 2024

SDA