At the beginning of January, rock material fell from the "Front" rock face onto the "Schutthalde oben". Keystone

On January 4, a large amount of rock material came loose above Brienz GR. This led to a "sudden increase in speed".

At the beginning of January, a large amount of rock came loose from the rock face above Brienz and fell onto the already unstable scree slope. This led to an increase in the speed of the landslide.

The rockfall in the night of January 4 led to a "sudden increase in speed" of the landslide. This was reported in the information bulletin on the Brienz landslide on Friday. The speed of 35 centimetres per day almost corresponded to the values before the evacuation in November. In the meantime, however, the situation has calmed down somewhat.

The early warning service had predicted such accelerations and confirmed the need for the evacuation, as the municipality of Albula went on to say in its press release.

Since November, the speeds had initially calmed down due to the dry weather before increasing again at the end of December. Brienz had to be evacuated in November 2024 due to the high velocities of the debris pile.