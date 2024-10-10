The visit ended with a tour of the police car. Screenshot Kantonspolizei Thurgau LinkedIn

On Wednesday, the Thurgau cantonal police were called out to a residential area. A boy had called them several times and explained that his mother was asleep. But that wasn't quite true.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Thurgau cantonal police (Kapo) received several calls from a boy on Wednesday.

The patrol was deployed for safety reasons.

At his home, the Kapo was welcomed by the boy with a hug. He was very happy about the officers' visit. Show more

The Thurgau Cantonal Police (Kapo) actually mainly posts job advertisements on the LinkedIn business platform. On Thursday morning, however, one post caused a Jö moment. They reported on an assignment of a somewhat different kind.

Kapo wrote on the platform: "On Wednesday, a young boy called the cantonal emergency call center several times without saying anything specific." When the boy called again, he said that his mother was asleep. A patrol then went to the home. "To clarify whether everything was OK," it continues.

A hug to say hello

When they arrived at the apartment, the child's mother was very surprised when the emergency services suddenly appeared at her front door. "The boy, however, was extremely happy to see the uniformed visitor and greeted him with a hug", writes the police.

As it turned out, the boy had merely pressed a smartphone and dialed the emergency number several times. As a thank you for the warm welcome, he was given a brief tour of the patrol vehicle.

"Please do not copy this"

Finally, the police wrote: "Even though it was a positive encounter for everyone involved - dear children (and adults), please do not imitate 😉."

The Kapo's action was received very positively on LinkedIn. The comments read: "A very nice gesture! Police close to the people". Or: "Very sympathetic! Don't want to punish every little mistake that happens in life! Nobody's perfect! Let's all think about that a little more."

More videos from the department