In the supermarket, customers now only pay for the weight of the goods when weighing - without packaging. Migros and Coop respond to a new law with an additional question.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Anyone weighing fruit and vegetables in the store must now also state how they are packaged.

The reason is a new law.

Migros and Coop have already reacted: The type of packaging must now be indicated when weighing. Show more

Anyone who has already bought fruit or vegetables in the supermarket in the new year will have noticed: The type of packaging must now be indicated when weighing. This is also the case at Migros and Coop. At the latter, the choice is multi-bag (textile), paper bag, disposable bag (plastic) or unpackaged.

The reason for this is a new directive from the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (Metas) on the quantity declaration regulations. It states: "From January 1, 2025, the weight of the protective bag or other packaging may no longer be added to the net weight of the goods."

For supermarket operators, this means that they will have to reprogram the scales. At Migros, the customer selects the type of packaging before weighing, whereupon the scales deduct the difference. At Coop, the customer only taps in the type of packaging after weighing.

More time, but cheaper

Unlike Migros and Coop, Aldi and Lidl do not offer reusable bags. Lild therefore deducts a flat rate of two grams when weighing. Aldi has yet to follow suit with a measure.

For customers, this means that in future they will only pay for the weight of the goods - and not the weight of the packaging. The so-called tare, i.e. the weight of the packaging of a product, will no longer apply. However, customers will now have to allow a few extra seconds when shopping.

