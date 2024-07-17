Cult sign on Badenerstrasse: the O. Kuhn bakery in district 4 has been around since 1934. Google Maps

Because building work is going on outside its doors, a Zurich bakery is losing its walk-in customers. The traditional bakery is on the verge of having to close its doors. Influencer Noah Bachofen rushes to the rescue.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The O. Kuhn bakery in Zurich's Kreis 4 district is a cult bakery.

The bakery fears for its existence due to a building site outside.

Food tiktoker Noah Bachofen calls on people to get their Zmorge from the traditional bakery.

The social media call for help and the presence in the media have an effect. Show more

O. Kuhn has been selling croissants, bread rolls and other baked goods since 1934. The bakery is the oldest of its kind in Zurich's Kreis 4 district and has been owned by Fatmir Guci since 2009.

In April, construction work began right on the doorstep of the traditional bakery. Badenerstrasse was torn up, and the utility lines and sewage system had to be renewed. In addition, the Zypressenstrasse streetcar stop is not in operation.

Access to Guci's bakery is now difficult. He hardly has any walk-in customers any more. His turnover has fallen by 50 percent since the beginning of May, as he reveals to "Tsüri.ch".

Tiktoker helps to save traditional bakery O. Kuhn

The neighborhood is reluctant to give up the cult bakery. But if things go on like this, that is exactly what will happen, according to various media reports.

Oski Kuhn - the bakery is named after Guci's 81-year-old predecessor - is to be saved. Food influencer Noah Bachofen agrees , calling on Tiktok and Instagram for the people of Zurich to take a small detour and get their breakfast from Fatmir Guci in the store.

@bachofennoah Holed zmorge bim Oski Kuhn au wäner viellicht äh chlinä umwäg müänd uf üch nih! Elsastrasse 20, 8004 Zürich ♬ All I Want - Kodaline

The presence in the media and the topic on social media have already had an effect, as Guci tells "20 Minuten": "Things are much better again! We have lots of new customers."

If things continue like this, the bakery will be able to stay afloat and continue until the end of the major construction site. But the situation is precarious: Guci has numerous unpaid bills and has already had to let staff go, as reported by "Tsüri.ch".

Bakery to become a café

It would also be difficult for Oski Kuhn himself if the traditional bakery had to close its doors. He still sits in the store almost every morning and lives just upstairs. In an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, he says: "It would really hurt if our bakery were to disappear." The bakery was founded by Kuhn's father.

Guci has another plan to get back on the road to success. From August, he wants to turn the bakery into a small café to further boost sales.

The Tages-Anzeiger newspaper writes that he has been advised by the city that he should tap into his financial reserves during the construction period. But: "What I earn in the bakery is enough to live on, but no more."

