The cult brasserie at Oerlikon station is closing down. It will close at the end of November and a burger joint will move into the premises.

Brasserie Oerlikon will close at the end of November. According to operator Candrian Gastronomie, the reason for this is "strategic reasons".

The restaurant, known for its Swiss cuisine and meat dishes, is located right next to platform 1 at Oerlikon station and served as a meeting point for many commuters for an after-work beer.

A successor has already been found, and it appears to be an established restaurant. According to rumors, the American burger chain "Stars & Stripes" could move in. Rumors about the American chain remain unconfirmed, as neither the restaurant chain nor SBB have made any statements to date.

End of a long-standing culinary destination

Despite the closure of the brasserie, Oerlikon station will continue to have a restaurant serving food, as Candrian Gastronomie told Züri Today. However, the new concept has not yet been officially confirmed.

The Brasserie Oerlikon was popular with commuters not only for its cuisine, but also as a seminar room location. Four seminar rooms could be rented there, which complemented the restaurant's offerings.

Most of the eleven employees were placed in other positions. The closure marks the end of a long-standing culinary destination in a listed building at Oerlikon station.