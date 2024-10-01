Police officers secure the scene. BRK-News

A police operation is currently underway at Berninaplatz in Zurich-Oerlikon. A man attacked several children and injured three on Tuesday afternoon in Zurich-Oerlikon.

A police operation is currently underway at Berninaplatz in Zurich-Oerlikon.

Many officers are on the scene.

The background is still unclear. Show more

3.30 p.m. Student building cordoned off A few hundred meters away from the cordoned-off area, residents had to leave a house on Oerlikonerstrasse. Residents are currently not allowed to enter the student building, as one woman told "20 Minuten". Some people have been escorted into the building by the police. Special police units are also on site, equipped with fully automatic weapons and combat gear. They are currently searching several buildings on the street. Show more

A man attacked several children in Zurich-North on Tuesday afternoon. He injured three children. The Zurich city police have arrested the suspected perpetrator.

The police were informed shortly after 12 noon about a violent crime on Berninastrasse in Zurich-Oerlikon. They immediately deployed a large number of officers.

Gemäss ersten Erkenntnissen wurden an der Berninastrasse mehrere Kinder durch einen Täter verletzt. Der Angreifer konnte arretiert werden.

Mehr dazu in unserer Medienmitteilung: https://t.co/wZv43xrRSA — Stadtpolizei Zürich (@StadtpolizeiZH) October 1, 2024

The officers, some of whom were heavily armed, subsequently cordoned off the area. A large police drone made its rounds over the area. The city police initially only confirmed that a police operation was underway, without providing any further information.

The area is cordoned off over a large area. BRK News

Shortly after 2 p.m., they then announced that a man had attacked several children and injured three of them. The suspect had been arrested. "There is no longer any danger to the public."

"I saw parents running past in the direction of the nursery"

One person told "20 Minuten" that parents were led into the day nursery under police escort. A local resident says: "I saw parents running past in the direction of the nursery."

An eyewitness told TeleZüri: "I heard children screaming and then lots of police arrived."

Further details - such as the nature and severity of the children's injuries and the man suspected of the crime - are not yet available. The city police announced that they would provide further information "at a later date". A hotline has been set up for relatives.

