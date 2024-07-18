A 51-year-old Algerian man must answer to the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona for membership and support of the Islamic State terrorist militia. (archive picture) Keystone

Disguised as a refugee, a 51-year-old IS supporter entered Switzerland. He is already behind bars.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has brought charges against a 51-year-old jihadi traveler before the Federal Criminal Court. After a failed trip to Syria, the Algerian is alleged to have pursued assassination plans in Switzerland in the name of the IS terrorist militia.

After his trip to the Islamist terrorist militia Islamic State (IS) failed, he traveled from Turkey to Europe disguised as a refugee and arrived in Switzerland in 2021, as the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) announced on Thursday. Here he intended to network with other members and supporters of IS and to work for IS.

In doing so, he planned to carry out a terrorist attack in Europe in the name of IS. Specifically, the charges include prohibited membership and support of a terrorist organization as well as prohibited depiction of violence. The accused was arrested in March 2022. He was remanded in custody until the end of 2023 and has been serving an early sentence since then.

