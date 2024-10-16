The Federal Council is lowering the tax-free limit for private purchases abroad by travelers from CHF 300 to CHF 150 per person per day from the beginning of 2025. (Archive image) Keystone

From the beginning of 2025, taxes will be due at the Swiss border on goods worth CHF 150 or more. Previously, the amount was twice as high. The federal government is thus halving the value exemption limit for private purchases.

SDA

This was decided by the Federal Council on Wednesday. Show more

From 2025, anyone shopping across the border will still be able to import goods for private use free of VAT for CHF 150 per day per person. The Federal Council has lowered the current value-free limit of CHF 300 on behalf of Parliament.

The Federal Council made its decision on Wednesday. It amended the ordinance on the tax-exempt import of goods in small quantities, of insignificant value or with a negligible tax amount.

Still 150 francs per person per day

This means that from 2025, travelers - often shopping tourists - will be able to import goods for private use tax-free up to a total value of CHF 150 per person per day. Today, the upper limit is CHF 300 per person per day.

According to the Federal Council, it is conceivable that purchasing behavior will change with a lower tax-free limit. However, it is not possible to say whether people will buy less or fewer goods at a time and more often. Nor is it possible to assess whether the goods brought home are taxed correctly.

In the consultation process, the majority of cantons and business representatives as well as several political parties welcomed the proposed reduction, writes the Federal Council. It has no information on the number of additional customs clearances required as a result of the reduction, nor can it quantify the additional revenue.

The Economic Committee of the Council of States would have preferred a reduction to CHF 100. According to the Federal Council, a value-free limit at this level would result in disproportionate additional costs for customs clearance and controls.

App for customs clearance

Private individuals can use the "QuickZoll" customs clearance app to independently declare their goods for import and pay any duties directly via the app. The standard VAT rate of currently 8.1 percent is charged in each case.

However, anyone wishing to clear customs at the reduced rate for everyday goods must go to customs or complete customs clearance in writing using a registration box. Independent customs clearance via app at the reduced rate is expected to be possible from 2026, according to the announcement.

