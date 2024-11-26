The Geneva police cordoned off the area where the explosion occurred. (symbolic image) Keystone

On Monday, a girl was seriously injured by an exploding parcel in Geneva. The Office of the Attorney General is now investigating.

SDA

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has taken over the investigation into an explosion that occurred on Monday in the Grange-Canal district of Geneva. A young girl was seriously injured, according to the Geneva public prosecutor's office.

The case has been taken over by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG), which is responsible for cases involving explosives, as the Geneva judicial authority wrote on Tuesday. On Monday, the Geneva police cordoned off the area to carry out the initial investigation.

According to local media , a parcel bomb had been placed in a letterbox in a building. When it exploded, a girl of around twelve was seriously injured.

The case is reminiscent of another that occurred in August in the Saint-Jean district of Geneva. On that occasion, a man was injured in the leg when he picked up a bag of garbage that was lying outside his front door. The bag exploded in his hands.

