Of the 120 wolves in Graubünden, 35 are to be shot in the coming months (archive image). picture alliance / dpa

The canton of Graubünden wants to shoot two thirds of this year's young wolves and two complete wolf packs in the fall and winter. The aim is to reduce conflicts with agriculture.

In total, the canton of Graubünden plans to shoot two thirds of this year's young wolves and two entire wolf packs in the fall and winter. This involves at least 35 of the approximately 120 wolves living in Graubünden. The canton has submitted a corresponding shooting application to the federal government.

The wolves are to be shot during the legal regulation period from September 1 to January 31, 2025, as announced by the Office for Hunting and Fishing, the wildlife authority, on Thursday.

At least 30 wolf pups are to be shot

"As a percentage of the total population, the removal corresponds to that of last year," explained Adrian Arquint, head of the office, to the Keystone-SDA news agency. Of the planned culls, 30 are wolf pups. On average, a pair of wolves have five to six pups per litter.

The total number could increase slightly. Although reproduction is likely in three packs, this year's offspring have not yet been detected and included in the shooting plan.

Only the preliminary herd near Laax in the Grisons Oberland is to be shot completely. If it also turns out that the Beverin pack near Thusis, which was regulated last year, has not yet disintegrated, it will also be shot.

12 wolf packs live in the canton of Graubünden

According to the hunting office, the number of wolves in Graubünden increased again this year, particularly in the previously pack-free areas. "There are at least 120 wolves living in Graubünden," said Arquint. Twelve packs are currently confirmed on cantonal territory. The game warden assumes that more packs will be added over the course of the summer when wolf pairs breed for the first time.

The aim of these culls is to reduce conflicts with agriculture and increase shyness towards humans, emphasized Arquint. The wolf population should not be endangered in the process.

During the hunting season, the game warden is supported by the Graubünden hunting community in the removal of entire packs. In order to participate in wolf regulation, hunters must complete a training evening. However, even under the new hunting ordinance, the wolf is still not a huntable species.

New pack of wolves in the canton of St. Gallen

The wolf population is also growing in the canton of St. Gallen. A pair of wolves have probably reproduced for the first time in the Gamserrugg/Werdenberg area, as reported by the Department of Economic Affairs on Thursday. Up to three pups have been observed. This is the first time a pack of wolves has lived north of Lake Walen.

The wildlife authorities are now trying to establish the exact number of pups. It is also expected that the former Glarus Schilts pack could reproduce in the St. Gallen Schilstal. However, despite intensive monitoring, no pups have been spotted so far.

