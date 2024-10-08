The last butcher's shop in the St. Gallen municipality of Goldach is closing. (symbolic image) Keystone/Laurent Gillieron

Despite competition from Migros, Coop and Co., the only butcher's shop in Goldach has survived for decades. Now, after 55 years, it's coming to an end: the owners are retiring - without having found a successor.

Andreas Fischer

That's it for the traditional business: after more than five decades, the butcher's shop in Goldach SG is closing down. It was the only butcher's shop in the village, which is thus losing an important institution, as reported by the "Tagblatt" (paid content).

The reason for the closure: Franz and Doris Jung are retiring. However, the owners of the store have not been able to find a successor. Their butcher's shop was one of the last remaining small businesses in the village to hold its own against competition from large corporations.

Oldest customer is 100 years old

The people of Goldach are losing more than just a butcher's shop. After Franz and Doris Jung took over the business in 1989, they soon introduced a catering service that not only catered for small and large events, but also cooked lunch at the school.

They want to maintain the service for some local residents and continue to cook lunches. After all, their regular customers, the oldest of whom is 100 years old, have remained loyal to them for decades: "We wanted to be there for these customers even after we retire."