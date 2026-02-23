Federal Councillor Martin Pfister speaks at a media conference in Bern about strengthening Switzerland's security and defense. (January 28, 2026) Image: Keystone/Anthony Anex

In the view of Defense Minister Martin Pfister, the planned increase in value-added tax to benefit the army is a minimum solution for Switzerland's security.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council wants to increase VAT in Switzerland by 0.8 percentage points in order to better finance the army in the face of growing security risks.

Surveys show, however, that this will meet with great rejection among the population.

In a new interview, Federal Councillor Martin Pfister defends the VAT increase in favor of the army.

The proposal is a "minimum solution" for Switzerland's security.

We are talking about 80 centimes on a purchase of 100 francs.

This is a noticeable but also "manageable sacrifice in favor of the security of us all". Show more

In an interview with the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" on Monday, Martin Pfister said that it was "a tangible but also bearable sacrifice" for everyone. "We are talking about 80 centimes for a purchase of 100 francs," continued the Federal Councillor. Other European countries were investing significantly more in security. "We are currently under-equipped," the Defense Minister said. Although he sensed this understanding on all sides, action was now needed.

If this does not happen, Switzerland will have a problem, said the centrist politician: "Plan B means less security for Switzerland. We would be taking a big risk." Switzerland is not really a country that voluntarily takes major risks, according to Pfister: "We have a long tradition of risk avoidance."

The people and the cantons will decide

According to the Federal Council, Switzerland will need around CHF 31 billion to strengthen security from 2028. The national government wants to compensate for this additional expenditure by increasing VAT by 0.8 percentage points for a period of ten years, as it announced at the end of January.

The Defense Department is to work out the details by the end of March. Parliament is then expected to deal with the matter next winter. The people and the cantons will have the final say, as a constitutional amendment is required for a VAT increase. The vote is planned for summer 2027.

Rejection in survey

In a survey published around two weeks ago by the opinion research institute Sotomo on behalf of the "Blick" newspaper, 76% of respondents said they were clearly or somewhat opposed to the proposal.

Despite the upcoming referendum campaign, Pfister says he wants to create full transparency about problems with his department's projects. Of course, the temptation to simply draw a rose-colored curtain over all projects is great in view of such a vote, he admitted in an interview with the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung": "But my conviction is clear: we must not lie to the people - even if that means we have to address unpleasant truths."