In an interview with the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" on Monday, Martin Pfister said that it was "a tangible but also bearable sacrifice" for everyone. "We are talking about 80 centimes for a purchase of 100 francs," continued the Federal Councillor. Other European countries were investing significantly more in security. "We are currently under-equipped," the Defense Minister said. Although he sensed this understanding on all sides, action was now needed.
If this does not happen, Switzerland will have a problem, said the centrist politician: "Plan B means less security for Switzerland. We would be taking a big risk." Switzerland is not really a country that voluntarily takes major risks, according to Pfister: "We have a long tradition of risk avoidance."
According to the Federal Council, Switzerland will need around CHF 31 billion to strengthen security from 2028. The national government wants to compensate for this additional expenditure by increasing VAT by 0.8 percentage points for a period of ten years, as it announced at the end of January.
The Defense Department is to work out the details by the end of March. Parliament is then expected to deal with the matter next winter. The people and the cantons will have the final say, as a constitutional amendment is required for a VAT increase. The vote is planned for summer 2027.
Rejection in survey
In a survey published around two weeks ago by the opinion research institute Sotomo on behalf of the "Blick" newspaper, 76% of respondents said they were clearly or somewhat opposed to the proposal.
Despite the upcoming referendum campaign, Pfister says he wants to create full transparency about problems with his department's projects. Of course, the temptation to simply draw a rose-colored curtain over all projects is great in view of such a vote, he admitted in an interview with the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung": "But my conviction is clear: we must not lie to the people - even if that means we have to address unpleasant truths."