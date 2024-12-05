Mountain rescuers climb up to the fallen hiker on the Pilatus. Alpine Rettung / Rega

A hiker has crashed on the Pilatus. He is able to alert Rega himself. However, due to the weather, Rega is unable to send a helicopter team. So a team from Alpine Rescue picks up the casualty on foot.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A hiker crashed on the Pilatus on Wednesday.

Rescue by helicopter was not possible due to dense fog.

18 mountain rescuers climbed up to the injured man on foot for several hours and brought him down to the valley, from where other rescue teams drove him to hospital. Show more

On Wednesday, a 24-year-old hiker crashed on the hiking trail towards Pilatus. 18 mountain rescuers reached the casualty on foot from three sides and rescued him after several hours of walking.

According to a press release, the hiker had an accident on Wednesday morning near Widderfeld, as reported by Rega Swiss Air-Rescue on Thursday. The accident victim was on very steep and snow-covered terrain in the border region between the cantons of Lucerne, Obwalden and Nidwalden. He called Rega himself, who located him thanks to his cell phone.

Because dense fog made it impossible to approach by helicopter from either the north or the south, the only option was to rescue him on foot, it was reported.

18 mountain rescuers climbed up to the injured man for several hours in difficult visibility and snow conditions. After receiving initial medical treatment, the injured man was able to walk again with assistance. Together, the emergency services brought the injured man down to the valley. From there, he was finally taken to hospital in a vehicle.

Alpine rescue rescues hiker on the Pilatus on foot Helicopters are not allowed to fly in the mountains in these weather conditions. Image: Alpine Rettung / Rega The 24-year-old is lying in impassable terrain. After receiving medical treatment, he is able to descend to the valley with the help of the rescuers. Image: Alpine Rettung / Rega An 18-strong Alpine Rescue team sets off on foot to find the casualty. Image: Alpine Rettung / Rega Alpine rescue rescues hiker on the Pilatus on foot Helicopters are not allowed to fly in the mountains in these weather conditions. Image: Alpine Rettung / Rega The 24-year-old is lying in impassable terrain. After receiving medical treatment, he is able to descend to the valley with the help of the rescuers. Image: Alpine Rettung / Rega An 18-strong Alpine Rescue team sets off on foot to find the casualty. Image: Alpine Rettung / Rega

SDA