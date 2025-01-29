The talented musician and Nemo's management are going their separate ways. Jens Büttner/dpa

Nemo and Nemo's management are going their separate ways. Nemo is now looking for a new team in the UK.

This was confirmed by Reto Lazzarotto, Managing Director of Capitano Music, at the request of "Blick".

There is currently no official statement from Nemo on the change of management. Show more

A bombshell for Nemo: the music talent and Nemo's management are going their separate ways. "Our management mandate with Nemo expired on 31.12.2024," confirmed Reto Lazzarotto, Managing Director of Capitano Music, at the request of "Blick".

Nemo is now looking for a new team in the UK, Nemo's new adopted home. Currently, the person who was responsible for Nemo in his company is coordinating Nemo's activities on an interim basis.

The European tour should actually have started in mid-February. However, it was postponed due to work on a new album. According to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, Nemo's band was also replaced by a German team for cost reasons. None of the planned gigs in countries such as Greece, Ukraine, Lithuania, Spain and the UK have been sold out yet.

No official statement from Nemo

Nemo commented on the reasons for the postponement on Instagram: "I've realized that big projects take time. If I don't take the necessary time for new music, it won't have the potential to be great." In the time after the ESC, Nemo only had a few weeks to write and produce new songs, which was not enough for Nemo's demands.

There is currently no official statement from Nemo on the change of management. Nemo is currently concentrating on the recordings in the studio. In addition to music production, Nemo must now also look for management.

