Lucerne police had to respond to a serious accident on Saturday morning, resulting in one fatality and several injuries. The accident occurred on the A2 near Eich.

A serious accident occurred on the A2 near Eich LU on Saturday morning. One person died at the scene.

One person died in an accident on the A2 near Eich LU on Saturday morning. Five people had to be taken to hospital.

Some of the hospitalized persons were seriously injured, the Lucerne police announced on Saturday. The accident occurred at around 7 a.m. in the southbound direction at the Inseli service area.

A vehicle with German license plates left the road. It collided with a traffic divider, took off down an embankment and crashed head-on into a truck parked at the rest area.

Only one lane of the A2 southbound carriageway open

One person was so seriously injured that they died at the scene. The police have not yet been able to provide any information on the identity of the deceased or the injured.

The Lucerne police are investigating the circumstances of the accident. The public prosecutor's office in Sursee is investigating the case. Only one lane of the A2 southbound carriageway was open for several hours.

