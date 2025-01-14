PFAS are used in numerous consumer products, for example in cosmetics, clothing and cookware. Annette Riedl/dpa (Symbolbild)

An international investigation into PFAS perpetuating chemicals is making waves. Combating the consequences could also cost Switzerland dearly.

Oliver Kohlmaier

PFAS, also known as eternity chemicals because of their longevity, are contained in all kinds of everyday objects, are released into the environment and are not degraded there.

As part of the "Forever Pollution Project", a large-scale international research project, it has now been estimated how much it would cost to clean up polluted sites.

Switzerland would have to spend up to CHF 26 billion over the next few years to keep PFAS pollution in check.

In a more optimistic scenario, only 1 billion would be incurred, provided PFAS were banned. Show more

They are found in all kinds of everyday objects, from coated paper cups to frying pans and outdoor jackets - and are considered dangerous. PFAS stands for "per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances" and comprises a whole range of chemical compounds.

They ensure smooth, water-repellent surfaces. They are also extremely stable - which is now proving to be a major problem. They have become known as "forever chemicals" because they do not degrade in the environment, or do so only extremely slowly.

The consequences are expensive for society. For example, during the construction of the Ceneri Base Tunnel, PFAS were released into the groundwater of neighboring communities. The remediation costs amount to two million Swiss francs and are covered by the federal government.

PFAS are already a problem throughout the country. For example, trifluoroacetic acid is found in groundwater throughout Switzerland, according to the latest data from the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN). According to a pilot study, the Central Plateau, which is characterized by arable farming, is particularly affected by this pollution.

Individual regions in Appenzell Innerrhoden show elevated PFAS levels. sda (Archivbild)

Costs of up to 26 billion

As part of an international investigation, SRF Investigativ and Kassensturz have estimated how much it would cost to clean up contaminated sites in Switzerland. According to the study, Switzerland would have to invest up to CHF 26 billion to clean up heavily contaminated sites, including short-chain PFAS. This scenario assumes that PFAS would not be banned and would therefore continue to be released into the environment.

In a more favourable scenario, on the other hand, a ban on perpetual chemicals would be unavoidable in order to minimize new discharges into the environment. The cost of cleaning up only long-chain PFAS would amount to 1 billion. The majority of the costs would be incurred for heavily contaminated soil, with only a small proportion being used for the treatment of drinking water and landfill sites.

Further costs not included

In both scenarios, however, a basic contamination with PFAS would continue to exist, the report states. Some costs are not even included in the estimates, for example because there is not enough data on the contamination in concrete.

In addition, the costs of PFAS are not only due to their removal from the environment. As PFAS pose a health risk, there are further costs for society.

Compensation payments could also be due, for example, because contaminated food could no longer be sold. The extent of the clean-up requirement in Switzerland is currently being assessed in the cantons.

Throughout the EU, the clean-up of contaminated sites could cost up to 2,000 billion euros (around 1,900 billion Swiss francs). Two years ago, the EU launched a comprehensive initiative to gradually eliminate PFAS from products.

When it comes to preventing this ban, however, Swiss companies are at the forefront, as SRF's research also shows. The companies are therefore trying to prevent or at least delay a PFAS ban.