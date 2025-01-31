  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

In dry weather Residents of Brienz GR should be able to visit the village briefly

SDA

31.1.2025 - 07:48

The mountain village of Brienz has not been open to the public for two months. (archive photo)
The mountain village of Brienz has not been open to the public for two months. (archive photo)
Keystone

The inhabitants of the evacuated village of Brienz GR may soon be able to return to the closed-off village for a few hours.

Keystone-SDA

31.01.2025, 07:48

31.01.2025, 08:06

The current weather conditions do not permit a visit to the village, which is threatened by a rockfall, according to the municipality's bulletin. However, if the weather is dry and the landslides slow down, it would be possible to stay in the village for a few hours.

The village of Brienz was evacuated in November 2024. According to the municipality, residents have expressed their desire to visit their homes and the village on various occasions.

More from the department

Stores to close definitively today. Deco chain Depot in bankruptcy - 300 employees tremble

Stores to close definitively todayDeco chain Depot in bankruptcy - 300 employees tremble

Grand Council TI. Percentage hurdle for parliament causes heated debate in Ticino

Grand Council TIPercentage hurdle for parliament causes heated debate in Ticino

Brazen scam in Olten. Man offers to help senior citizen (78) - and empties his wallet

Brazen scam in OltenMan offers to help senior citizen (78) - and empties his wallet