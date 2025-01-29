The hairdressing salon at Stadelhofen. Google Review

The well-known Ryf hairdressing chain has filed for insolvency and closed all its branches in Switzerland. 30 employees are losing their jobs.

30 employees and apprentices are losing their jobs.

The closure came as a surprise to many. Show more

The Ryf hairdressing salons are closing suddenly. The chain, which operated seven branches in Switzerland, including at Stadelhofen station, in Zollikon and Wallisellen, has filed for insolvency.

Around 30 employees, including trainees, are affected by the closure.

Many long-standing customers only found out last week that their appointments had been canceled. Some were even faced with closed doors when they visited one of the branches where they could have their hair cut without making an appointment.

There is now a notice on the doors of the salons saying: "The business is closed with immediate effect," writes theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

"Unfortunately, we had to file for insolvency"

Telephone calls to the branches in the Zurich area remain unanswered and parts of the company website are no longer accessible. The homepage announces that operations have ceased and all future appointments have been canceled. The company thanks its customers for their loyalty and trust.

A representative of the accounting office in Horn am Bodensee confirmed that economic reasons led to the closure. "Unfortunately, we had to file for insolvency," she explained. The Office for Debt Collection and Bankruptcy in the canton of Thurgau has already provisionally opened bankruptcy proceedings. The closure came as a surprise to many.

The chain was founded by Albert Ryf in Lucerne in 1942. In 1986, the Hamburg-based Breckwoldt family of entrepreneurs took over the company and expanded into Germany. The German branches are not affected by the closure.

Many customers regret the closure of the salons in Switzerland. One long-standing customer from Wallisellen wrote that she had been visiting the salon regularly for 22 years. Another person remembered the hairdresser from her childhood in the Tivoli shopping center in Spreitenbach. "That was a piece of history," she said.

