Picture of the controversial "Sarco" suicide capsule: the president of the organization remains in custody. sda

The Schaffhausen public prosecutor's office is investigating the death of a woman in the "Sarco" suicide capsule. There are said to be indications that she did not die from asphyxiation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Schaffhausen public prosecutor's office is investigating the death of a woman in the "Sarco" suicide capsule.

There are said to be indications that she did not die from suffocation.

Florian Willet, president of the organization "The Last Resort", which provided the capsule, remains in custody. Show more

The death of a 64-year-old American woman in the "Sarco" suicide capsule in the canton of Schaffhausen raises new questions. On September 23, the woman sat down in the capsule, which filled with nitrogen, and died.

However, the Schaffhausen public prosecutor's office suspects that it could have been a homicide. This suspicion explains why Florian Willet, president of the organization "The Last Resort", which provided the capsule, remains in custody, as the NZZ reports. He was the only person on site when the woman died. Other people present, including two lawyers and a photographer, were released from custody after a short time.

Suspicion of intentional homicide

Legal experts consider such a long period of pre-trial detention to be disproportionate if it were only a violation of the Criminal Code, which provides for a prison sentence of up to five years. As "The Last Resort" does not charge for the use of the capsule, it is questionable whether selfish motives are involved.

The suspicion of intentional homicide became known through an article in the Dutch newspaper "De Volkskrant", which referred to possible strangulation marks on the neck of the deceased.

The Dutch journalists who accompanied the inventor of the capsule, Philip Nitschke, reported evidence that could point to a homicide. A forensic scientist noted severe injuries to the woman's neck, which could indicate strangulation.

However, this information is surrounded by ambiguity as the suspect's attorneys have not been able to view the autopsy report. In addition, there is video footage documenting the incident, but with gaps. The recordings show no tampering and Willet did not behave suspiciously, according to the NZZ report.

Office search already carried out

The Schaffhausen public prosecutor's office could use the suspicion of intentional homicide to justify stricter investigative methods, such as the confiscation of cameras and cell phones. This has met with criticism, particularly from Andrea Taormina, the photographer's lawyer, who sees the arrest as a violation of press freedom. The suspicion could also increase the chances of an extradition request for Nitschke and his wife Fiona Stewart, who had fled to Germany before the premiere of the capsule.

The investigation raises many questions, in particular why Florian Willet is still in custody and how seriously the public prosecutor's office is taking the suspicion of premeditated murder. The Dutch police have already searched Nitschke's office. The Schaffhausen public prosecutor's office is withholding further information and referring to the ongoing proceedings.