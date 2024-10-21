  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Proceedings before the Bern Commercial Criminal Court Senior couple allegedly defrauded the state of 16 million francs

SDA

21.10.2024 - 09:23

A couple allegedly deceived the Bernese authorities for years and obtained 16 million francs. Now the two are standing trial before the Economic Criminal Court.
A couple allegedly deceived the Bernese authorities for years and obtained 16 million francs. Now the two are standing trial before the Economic Criminal Court.
Keystone

A couple allegedly defrauded the authorities in Bern of around CHF 16 million. Among other things, they are accused of seizure fraud.

21.10.2024, 09:23

21.10.2024, 09:32

No time? blue News matches for you

  • A married couple are on trial in Bern today for allegedly defrauding the state of around 16 million francs.
  • The 75-year-old man and his wife, who is 14 years his junior, are accused of defrauding the state of supplementary benefits and social welfare. They are also accused of seizure fraud.
Show more

A couple is alleged to have defrauded the authorities in Bern of around CHF 16 million. Among other things, they are accused of seizure fraud. As of today, the two are standing trial before the Commercial Criminal Court in Bern.

The couple allegedly faked a life of subsistence to various authorities. However, the couple had assets worth millions: Cars, expensive wines, fur coats, golf equipment, luxury handbags and bank accounts with over 1.5 million francs, according to the indictment.

The accused are a 75-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman. In addition to seizure fraud, they are also accused of defrauding supplementary benefits and social welfare. They are also alleged to have tried to buy back loss certificates too cheaply.

The two accused have not confessed. They are presumed innocent until a final verdict has been reached. The Commercial Criminal Court will announce its verdict on Thursday.

SDA

More from the department

Two injured near Fläsch GR. BMW skids into herd of cattle - cow dies

Two injured near Fläsch GRBMW skids into herd of cattle - cow dies

Government and parliamentary elections. Aargau SVP makes further gains and secures conservative majority

Government and parliamentary electionsAargau SVP makes further gains and secures conservative majority

Basel city council elections. SP and SVP make gains - LDP loses

Basel city council electionsSP and SVP make gains - LDP loses