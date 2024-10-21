A couple allegedly deceived the Bernese authorities for years and obtained 16 million francs. Now the two are standing trial before the Economic Criminal Court. Keystone

A couple allegedly defrauded the authorities in Bern of around CHF 16 million. Among other things, they are accused of seizure fraud.

The couple allegedly faked a life of subsistence to various authorities. However, the couple had assets worth millions: Cars, expensive wines, fur coats, golf equipment, luxury handbags and bank accounts with over 1.5 million francs, according to the indictment.

The two accused have not confessed. They are presumed innocent until a final verdict has been reached. The Commercial Criminal Court will announce its verdict on Thursday.

