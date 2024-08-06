Stephane Rossini, Director of the Federal Social Insurance Office FSIO, right, speaks alongside Bruno Parnisari, Deputy Director FSIO, Head of the "Mathematics, Analysis and Statistics" division. KEYSTONE

AHV expenditure in 2033 is likely to be around CHF 4 billion or around 6 percent lower than previously calculated. The Federal Social Insurance Office corrected the AHV financial outlook accordingly on Tuesday.

The Federal Social Insurance Office (FSIO) told the media in Berne that it had discovered during checks that AHV expenditure appeared implausibly high in the long term.

Two incorrect formulas

The reason for this is two incorrect formulas in the calculation program. The contribution deficit will rise to around CHF 4 billion by 2033. Previously, it was assumed to be over CHF 7 billion.

According to the FSIO, it immediately created two alternative models for the calculation and commissioned two research institutes to each develop an independent model by the end of August. These could be used to validate the newly calculated financial prospects and published in September.

SP women "dismayed"

The SP women see themselves vindicated by the new developments: "The AHV does not have a funding problem," they write in a press release. They are "dismayed" because the Federal Council is not drawing "the honest political consequences from this mistake". Their demand: "The vote on raising the retirement age for women must be repeated."

Tamara Funiciello wants to criticize Parliament and the Federal Council after the AHV faux pas. Archive picture: KEYSTONE

The co-president of SP Women is "disconcerted" that the Federal Council did not apologize either: "Women in this country have the right to an honest debate, this opportunity was taken away from them," Tamara Funiciello is quoted as saying. Her group is now examining further political and legal options.

