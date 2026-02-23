A man has been killed in a road accident. sda

Drama on the A2 in Ticino: a 38-year-old Swiss man crashed his car into a parked truck at the Lavorgo Sud rest area near Faido on Sunday. All help came too late for the man from Lugano.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 38-year-old driver from Lugano had a fatal accident at the Lavorgo Sud rest area near Faido.

For unknown reasons, his vehicle crashed into the rear of a properly parked truck.

The truck driver was uninjured and a care team attended to those involved at the scene. Show more

A serious traffic accident claimed one life on the A2 in Ticino on Sunday. According to the Ticino cantonal police, the accident occurred at the Lavorgo Sud service area near Faido.

A 38-year-old Swiss national resident in Lugano was driving south on the highway. According to initial findings, he drove onto the forecourt of the service area and collided with the rear of a properly parked truck for reasons that are not yet clear.

The force of the collision also damaged a second truck parked next to the first. A 48-year-old Lithuanian was in the driver's cab of the truck involved. According to the police, he was uninjured.

Rescue workers could only determine death

Patrols from the Ticino cantonal police, the Biasca fire department and the Tre Valli Soccorso rescue team were deployed. Despite rapid intervention, the paramedics were only able to determine that the 38-year-old had died.

A care team was also called out to look after those involved.

The exact cause of the accident is the subject of an ongoing investigation. The public prosecutor's office and the Ticino cantonal police have initiated investigations into the matter.