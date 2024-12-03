The "Sea Story" sank at the end of November. XinHua/dpa

Michael Miles from Vaud survived the sinking of the submersible "Sea Story" in the Red Sea. Now the 70-year-old has spoken about the dramatic hours under water.

He survived 36 hours in a half-flooded cabin 12 meters under water.

A modern motor yacht was sailing in the Red Sea on November 25 with around 44 people on board - including around 30 tourists - when the accident occurred. The "Sea Story" sinks. Four fatalities are confirmed, seven people are still missing, 33 people are rescued.

Two Swiss also survived the sinking. Michael Miles from Vaud is one of them. In an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, he talks about the anxious hours. "Almost a week after the tragedy, I have to admit that I'm still in survival mode," says Miles.

The soon-to-be 71-year-old returned from Egypt on Sunday. He now wants to try to regain control of his life, which slipped away from him on board that boat. "It's about getting my injured body back in order."

"Nobody was looking for us"

For 36 hours, Michael Miles was in his cabin half-filled with water - 12 meters below the surface. "The hours passed. We felt alone. Nobody was looking for us. We heard nothing. No one calling us on the megaphone," says Miles. To be prepared for the worst-case scenario, he recorded a farewell message to his wife and two daughters on his camera.

The "Sea Story" is hit by a large wave in the middle of the night. The Finn with whom Miles was sharing the cabin was blown through the air. When Miles opens the door, two thirds of the corridor is already flooded. Although the water in the cabin was rising, an air bubble had formed above them. The two men therefore decide that there is a better chance of survival in the cabin than risking a dive to the surface.

Light beam announces rescue

The emergency transmitters on the life jackets did not work. The reason: "Nobody had inserted batteries," says Miles. Despite the extreme circumstances, he was not afraid: "I quickly put myself into survival mode."

Finally, Miles saw a beam of light through the door slit: "Divers at last!" In complete darkness and equipped with tanks, Miles and the Finn made their way out of the ship through a 60-centimeter shaft and a hatch - and to the surface.

Despite the experience, Miles doesn't want to let it take the joy out of his passion. He wants to go diving again - even in the Red Sea.

