Swiss mountains from the perspective of nature photographer Tobias Ryser Tobias Ryser's picture of the Muttenchopf, a hilltop above Lake Limmern in Glarus South, went viral on Instagram in 2016. The location has since become a popular photo hotspot for tourists. Image: Tobias Ryser (Screenshot: tobias-ryser.ch) The photographer does not disclose the locations of his pictures. Image: Tobias Ryser (Screenshot: tobias-ryser.ch) Tobias Ryser is one of the most sought-after landscape photographers in Switzerland. Image: Tobias Ryser (Screenshot: tobias-ryser.ch) In 2016, he was named Swiss Nature Photographer of the Year. Image: Tobias Ryser (Screenshot: tobias-ryser.ch) As a trained landscape architect and former ranger of a national floodplain area, he brings with him a wealth of knowledge in the areas of nature and landscape. Image: Tobias Ryser (Screenshot: tobias-ryser.ch)

A picture by photographer Tobias Ryser turned the Muttenchopf in Glarus into an Instagram hotspot. Since then, crowds of tourists have flocked there. What does the photographer himself say?

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Instagram photo has made the Muttenchopf one of the most visited places in the canton of Glarus.

Camping bans, drone bans and the threat of fines - the municipality of Glarus Süd is trying to get a grip on the situation.

Social media is fueling overtourism and turning remote natural locations into overcrowded venues.

Photographer Tobias Ryser calls for more mindfulness in dealing with nature and wants to make his contribution to raising awareness. Show more

An Instagram photo that changed everything: The Muttenchopf above Linthal was once considered a quiet, remote natural gem. But a picture shared by Swiss nature photographer Tobias Ryser on Instagram in 2016 inadvertently brought the place into the spotlight.

More and more people are making a pilgrimage to the idyllic spot to capture the breathtaking view of Lake Limmern on their cameras. However, the sudden rush of visitors not only brings with it beautiful photos, but also considerable problems: The once secluded spot in the canton of Glarus is now very busy.

The locals even speak of "Wild West conditions" in the valley village of Tierfehd, where Instagram tourists park their cars to make their way to the coveted photo motif. As blue News reported, the municipality of Glarus Süd is now reacting and planning strict measures: Camping and flying drones are to be banned, with fines of up to CHF 2,000 for violations.

"Wow, we have such a beautiful country"

Tobias Ryser explains that he never shared the location of the photo. Nevertheless, he sees the influence of his pictures in the community and regrets how the situation at Muttenchopf has developed.

He observed that many people rediscovered Switzerland, especially during the pandemic, when traveling abroad was hardly possible. "Suddenly they said: 'Wow, we have such a beautiful country'." But the rush also had its downsides.

This picture went viral: the Muttenchopf in the canton of Glarus. Tobias Ryser (Screenshot: tobias-ryser.ch)

"At some point I heard about problems when the gamekeeper mentioned that the ibex colony was suffering from the onslaught. That made me really sad." Ryser himself sees himself as a guest in the mountain world and appeals to everyone to respect the rules: "Find out in advance about the applicable protection regulations and behave cautiously and carefully in nature."

Hiking with a bin bag

On his nature trips, he lives by the motto: "Leave nothing but your footprints and take nothing but memories with you." Ryser is convinced that many people lack a connection to nature: "Those who engage with it behave considerately."

He himself is always out and about with a bin bag and also takes other people's garbage with him: "When I see that the mountains are just a backdrop for Instagram, it makes me sad. Animals, plants and the local population suffer as a result."

Rethinking and taking responsibility

Ryser now handles the publication of his images differently. "I now show less content on social media, even though I love sharing the beauty and uniqueness of our country." On photo expeditions, he makes clear agreements with the participants to keep the locations to themselves.

Tobias Ryser says of his pictures: "There is a lot of passion and an irrepressible desire to capture touching moments in nature in every single one of them." Tobias Ryser (Screenshot: tobias-ryser.ch)

The photographer is observing a counter-movement in the community: "More and more people no longer want to share everything on social media and prefer to enjoy the moments for themselves." He has noticed a certain oversaturation with images that are often staged in a very similar way.

Guest in nature

Tobias Ryser is committed to progressive nature conservation. On his mountain tours, he seeks out conversations and arouses interest in flora and fauna. "You only appreciate and protect what you know."

He also sees the Glarus authorities' ban in this light: "It's difficult to say whether bans and fines are the right approach, but I understand that they want to work with deterrence for a certain period of time."

He himself wants to continue to show the beauty of Swiss nature, but with caution and consideration. The fast pace of social media hardly does justice to his pictures, he says, because they were created from the awareness of a humble attitude. "I see myself as an amazed guest in nature."