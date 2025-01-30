The situation in Montfaucon JU is escalating. Google Maps

Things are boiling in Montfaucon JU: the mayor reports increasing vandalism, anonymous threats and a campaign against the municipal authorities. The resignation of a long-standing official further exacerbates the crisis.

Sven Ziegler

In Montfaucon, a municipality in the canton of Jura, a series of incidents occurred recently. Some citizens received anonymous threatening letters, various acts of damage to property were committed and there was an attempted break-in at the town hall, reports the "Quotidien Jurassien".

At the municipal meeting on Monday evening, municipal president Xavier Schaffter did not mince his words: increasing vandalism, threats against municipal officials and even attempted break-ins had escalated the situation.

"It's not getting better, it's getting worse," explained Schaffter. In the past, attacks were mainly directed at the authorities, but now the intimidation also affects ordinary citizens. The municipality now feels compelled to consider legal action.

It is not yet entirely clear what exactly is behind the mysterious series. The mayor emphasizes that the authorities are open to talks in order to reduce tensions. However, he suspects that some people are deliberately trying to persuade the municipal council to resign.

"We are open to dialog. Some people want to harm us and perhaps cause the municipal council to falter so that we resign. But that won't be the case. It would be an admission of weakness to resign," says Schaffter.

Resignation complicates situation

The situation was further exacerbated by the resignation of Denis Farine, the vice president of the municipal assembly. In his letter of resignation, he spoke of a "climate of fear and persecution" that had led him to give up.

"This is a tragedy for our community," Schaffter reacted sadly. Farine had been active in Montfaucon all his life and was strongly committed to the village community. "When people who have never caused any problems and simply wanted to help are forced to leave, it's scandalous."

The municipal authorities have not approached the cantonal government directly for support. The délégué for communal affairs, Christophe Riat, explained that the canton could only intervene in the event of legal or administrative irregularities. The tensions in Montfaucon, on the other hand, were of a political and criminal nature - and therefore not within his remit.

Nevertheless, a formal resolution was passed at the end of the meeting: The municipal assembly unanimously approved the 2025 budget - despite a projected deficit of over CHF 23,000.