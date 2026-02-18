Alpamare will remain closed for the time being. The reasons are not being communicated transparently. Wikipedia

The legendary slides at Alpamare Pfäffikon SZ are closed during the sports vacations of all times. The municipality of Freienbach speaks of safety concerns and technical impairments - concrete details remain under lock and key for the time being.

Samuel Walder

Normally, Alpamare in Pfäffikon is a place where children scream - with joy. This sports vacation they are screaming with frustration: the legendary slides are closed.

What initially sounded like a "technical fault" has turned into a complete closure lasting several days. As the "NZZ" reports, the municipality of Freienbach shut down the slides. A statement refers to "safety concerns" and "technical impairments" in the area of the slides.

It is not more specific. Municipal president Guido Cavelti refers to an ongoing procedure. There are no further details.

The operator also confirms to the "NZZ" that the passageway to the slides is being examined more closely. The area has been closed as a precautionary measure. The safety of guests and employees has "top priority".

Speculation and rumors

The unclear situation is a topic of conversation. SRF interviewed bathers on site - many only found out about the closure at the ticket office. "That's stupid," says one visitor.

Meanwhile,"20 Minuten" reported on allegedly rusted-through brackets and even toyed with the scenario of a possible collapse. Alpamare firmly rejects such speculation. According to the operator, the slides were subjected to a quality audit in November 2025 - with the rating "good".

Old accusations, new questions

Discussions about the condition of the facility are not entirely new. In recent years, reports of peeling paint, rust and mold have become more frequent. Opinions differ online: you can read everything from "horror" to "definitely rehabilitated". The Google rating is a mixed 3.5 out of 5 points.

Alpamare once started with a lot of euphoria. In 1977, the NZZ newspaper spoke of a "respectable building" with artificial worlds of images and underwater jets. The slides came later - in the 1980s and 1990s - and became the main attraction. The legendary "Balla-Balla" even made it into the Guinness Book of Records at 261 meters.

Since 1999, the pool has belonged to the Spanish Aspro Group, a major European amusement park operator. In addition to new slides, investments have also been made in wellness and fitness areas. However, former employees recently criticized that more had been invested in new attractions than in the renovation of old facilities. The management rejected this.

Half the price - half the joy

It is unclear when the slides will reopen. At least the adventure pools, the wave pool and the outdoor area will remain open. As compensation, Alpamare is currently offering a 50 percent discount on admission.

One senior citizen takes it in his stride: "Slides are not my business." A woman from Pfäffikon says she uses the opportunity to swim - "otherwise it's too expensive for us".

For children, on the other hand, the damper is noticeable. "The only reason to go there with children," writes one guest angrily on Google.

Alpamare - an icon of Swiss leisure culture - is in the midst of a crisis. And many families are waiting for it to say: slide free again.