A walker observes a chamois on the Lindberg in Winterthur. Facebook

A rare spectacle in Winterthur: walkers spotted a chamois on the Lindberg, apparently on the move.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Winterthur, the sighting of a chamois on the Lindberg at the end of September caused quite a stir.

According to gamekeeper Remo Häsler, this was an unusual observation, as chamois are rarely seen in the Zurich lowlands.

Hunting chamois is only permitted in the canton of Zurich in areas with stable populations. Show more

Gregor Rohner was treated to an unexpected sight when he spotted a chamois during one of his walks on the Lindberg in Winterthur at the end of September. "You usually only see these animals in the mountains", says Rohner to the "Landbote". He immediately photographed and filmed the wild animal. His post in a Facebook group triggered numerous reactions; some had also seen the animal.

The sighting was also confirmed by gamekeeper Remo Häsler. He received a photo of the chamois from a walker on August 27 and spotted it himself a week later: "A beautiful sight," recalls Häsler.

Although he had heard of chamois in the lowlands, he had never seen them in this area - a quite surprising observation, he admits. It is unclear whether the animal is still on the Lindberg.

Chamois in the lowlands are rare

The fact that chamois are occasionally found at lower altitudes is nothing new. Two animals were spotted on the Eschenberg back in July 2018 and the issue was even raised in the city parliament. At the time, city councillor Stefan Fritschi (FDP) pointed out that chamois meat was already being eaten in the region in the Neolithic Age - as evidenced by archaeological finds.

According to Jürg Zinggeler from the Fishing and Hunting Administration of the Canton of Zurich, there are small populations of chamois in the regions of Elgg, Turbenthal, Zell and Fischenthal. "There are roughly between 350 and 400 chamois living in the canton of Zurich," explains Zinggeler. However, Winterthur itself is not home to a permanent population; these are mostly young bucks that are out exploring. Whether the animals will settle in the region in the long term remains to be seen.

Hunting chamois is subject to strict rules. According to Zinggeler, it is only permitted in areas where stable populations exist.